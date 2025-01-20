Donald Trump's Full Speech: Text Of The Inaugural Speech Of 47Th President Of US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald was sworn in for a second non-consecutive term as the United States President on Monday and announced a series of executive actions, proclaiming that the "golden age" of America had begun. In a forceful inaugural address, the 47th President referred to January 20 as "liberation day" and declared that "America's decline is over," vowing rapid changes. Trump returned to the White House aiming to reset US policies across various areas such as immigration, tariffs, and energy.

Here's the full text of President Donald Trump's speech:

Thank you. Thank you very much everybody. Well, thank you very, very much. Vice President Vance, Speaker Johnson, Senator Thune, Chief Justice Roberts, justices of the United States Supreme Court, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my fellow citizens.

The Golden Age of America begins right now.

From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free.

America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success, a tide of change is sweeping the country, sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.