3 Employees Of Flour Mill Booked For Embezzlement In Jammu

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint by Jammu Flour Mills owner Arun Mahajan alleging irregularities and embezzlement of Rs 2 to Rs 2.50 crore.

It has been alleged that the three employees - billing clerk Narinder Chopra, accountant Amit Sharma and salesman Dikshant Anand - diverted NEFT transactions to unrelated parties and engaged in under-billing for cash transactions.

The flour mill came to know about the alleged fraud in September last year after it conducted an audit, police said.

“The accused would reduce a bill from a firm or party worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 80,000, pocketing the Rs 20,000 difference,” an official said.

Accountant Sharma allegedly manipulated entries to conceal the fraud. The accused persons colluded to commit fraud and deceive the company, police said.

Accused Anand allegedly created fictitious entities and sold goods under fictitious names to multiple retailers.

The audit further revealed that payments from the flour mill were transferred by the accused to bank accounts belonging to their family members, relatives, and friends.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that a case has been registered against the trio, and an investigation has commenced.

