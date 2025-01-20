Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Pet Kennel (CSK-667)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved pet kennel that would be constructed from upgraded materials for more durable outdoor use," said one of two inventors, from Buffalo, S.C., "so we invented the DAVIS KENNELS. Our design would eliminate the need for chains or leads, and it would keep pets cool and cozy while outdoors."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved kennel for dogs and cats with an upgraded design that may last for longer lengths of time. In doing so, it allows animals to remain cool or warm. It also eliminates the need for chains or leads, and it offers an enhanced appearance. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, breeders, and veterinarians. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-667, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

