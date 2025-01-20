Shmyhal Discusses Defense Cooperation, Sanctions Against Russia With Lithuanian Seimas Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed defense cooperation and sanctions against Russia with a delegation of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, led by Speaker Saulius Skvernelis.

The head of the Ukrainian announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We are strengthening our partnership with Lithuania... We discussed comprehensive support for Ukraine, our defense cooperation and sanctions against Russia,” Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked the Lithuanian partners for their significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense, particularly for the decision to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually to support Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also noted the importance of Lithuania's financing of drone production in Ukraine.

“We focused on increasing investments in our defense industry and launching joint defense enterprises. This will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and increase defense production,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new composition of the Seimas would continue to support the Ukrainians in their difficult struggle against the Russian aggressor.

“We appreciate the support for our European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Lithuania remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in this and other areas. We are extremely grateful for everything that Lithuania and the Lithuanian people have done and continue to do for Ukraine,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk showed the Lithuanian delegation the consequences of Russia's January 1 attack on the center of Kyiv.

Photo: Shmyhal, Telegram