Donald Trump Sworn In As 47Th President Of The United States
1/20/2025 3:12:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Donald Trump, who won the November 2024 presidential election, was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20.
The inauguration ceremony took place at noon in the Capitol Rotund , as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
As per tradition, the newly sworn-in president delivered an inaugural address outlining the main priorities of the new administration. Following the speech, Trump proceeded to a special room in the U.S. Congress to sign his first executive orders and appointments.
Former Republican Senator J.D. Vance, who was elected alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, was sworn in on Monday and officially became the Vice President of the United States.
