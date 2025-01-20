Kuwait Premier Congratulates US Pres. Trump On Inauguration
1/20/2025 3:05:29 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to US President Donald Trump, expressing sincere congratulations to him on inauguration as the country's leader. (end)
