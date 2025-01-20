Kuwait Premier Congratulates US Pres. Trump On Inauguration

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Monday a cable to US President Donald Trump, expressing sincere congratulations to him on inauguration as the country's leader. (end) aah

