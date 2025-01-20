(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CENTROTEC SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Share buy back

20.01.2025 / 12:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



20.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

