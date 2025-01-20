Gaza Ministry: Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Tops 47K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The of in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,035, with 111,091 wounded.In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that 122 people, including 62 who were recovered from under the rubble, and 341 wounded were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours.The ministry noted that many remain trapped under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them.