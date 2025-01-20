Gaza Ministry: Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Tops 47K
Date
1/20/2025 2:06:33 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,035, with 111,091 wounded.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that 122 people, including 62 who were recovered from under the rubble, and 341 wounded were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
The ministry noted that many victims
remain trapped under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them.
MENAFN20012025000117011021ID1109109582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.