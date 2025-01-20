ASE Closes With 0.11% Increase

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) ended Monday's trading session with a 0.11 percent rise, closing at 2635 points.The trading volume reached 2.7 million shares, valued at JD4.4 million, through 2,119 transactions.Of the companies whose shares were traded, 40 saw an increase in their share prices, 34 experienced a decline, and 30 remained stable.

