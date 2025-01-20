عربي


ASE Closes With 0.11% Increase

1/20/2025 2:06:30 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The Amman stock exchange (ASE) ended Monday's trading session with a 0.11 percent rise, closing at 2635 points.
The trading volume reached 2.7 million shares, valued at JD4.4 million, through 2,119 transactions.
Of the companies whose shares were traded, 40 saw an increase in their share prices, 34 experienced a decline, and 30 remained stable.

Jordan News Agency

