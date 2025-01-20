Amir Patronises Police College Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of cadets from the College, affiliated with the Police Academy, at Al Sailiyaon Monday.

The graduation ceremony was attended by several Sheikhs, and Ministers.

Also present were the of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Iraq Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Kamel al-Shammari, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Palestine Maj. Gen. Ziad Mahmoud Hab al-Reeh, as well as senior security and military leaders from several sisterly and friendly countries.

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officers from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Service, and Lekhwiya, along with senior security leaders and other distinguished guests, were also in attendance.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. The commander of the graduates' queue then stepped forward requesting His Highness the Amir to inspect the queue of the 136 graduates from Qatar, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Palestine, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Following the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, the march of the graduates' queue, and the military parade, His Highness the Amir honoured the outstanding graduates.

Next, the flag was handed over from the seventh batch to the eighth batch, the appointment order was read aloud, and the graduates' queue exited. The queue of the "Officers of Tomorrow" from school students, then entered.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, officers of the severnth batch took the oath and recited the college anthem.

