Inventhelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory For Disposable Vaporizers (CSK-637)
Date
1/20/2025 1:47:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a shock-absorbing accessory to help protect a disposable vaporizer against damage," said one of two inventors, from Florence, S.C., "so we invented the J B V CASE. Our design would also protect the mouthpiece against dust and debris."
The invention provides a protective accessory for disposable vaporizers. In doing so, it protects against damage if dropped or struck against a solid object. As a result, it prevents the vaporizer from being cracked or shattered. It also prevents dirt and debris from accumulating on the mouthpiece. The invention features a compact and protective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for individuals who utilize disposable vaporizers.
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-637, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
