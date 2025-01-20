Medstudio Sees Surge In Men Seeking Testosterone Level Checks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Declining Testosterone Levels in Men - MedStudio, based in Minneapolis, MN discusses.

MedStudio reports rise in young men seeking Low T evaluations. Symptoms include sexual issues, depression, and anxiety.

- Cheryl Landwehr, Executive Director at MedStudioMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MedStudio , a leading wholistic in Minnesota, reports a significant increase in men in their late 20s seeking testosterone level evaluations due to symptoms of low testosterone (Low T). These young men are describing sexual performance issues, depression, and anxiety as their primary concerns.Cheryl Landwehr, Executive Director at MedStudio, states, "We're seeing more men under 30 experiencing symptoms typically associated with older age groups. This trend is concerning and warrants attention."MedStudio offers natural testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), health coaching, nutraceuticals, and GAINSWave treatments to address these issues. The clinic also emphasizes the importance of diet, managing stress, and self-care in maintaining sexual health. Recent studies have shown that men who consume fast food weekly have a higher incidence of erectile dysfunction (ED).​​GAINSWave TreatmentMedStudio offers GAINSWave, a non-invasive treatment using low-intensity shockwave therapy. This innovative approach has shown promising results for erectile dysfunction and overall sexual health:. Improves blood flow to the penis. Stimulates growth of new blood vessels. May break down micro-plaque in existing blood vessels. Typically requires 6-12 sessions for optimal resultsLandwehr adds, "GAINSWave has been a game-changer for many of our patients, offering long-lasting benefits without the need for ongoing medication," Cheryl Landwehr explains.MedStudio encourages any man experiencing the following symptoms to have their bloodwork done:. Erectile dysfunction. Decreased libido. Fatigue. Depression. Anxiety. Muscle mass loss. Increased body fatMedStudio provides in-house labs at their Minnetonka and Oakdale, MN locations for convenient and quick testing. For more information on testosterone testing, treatment, or to schedule an appointment visit medstudio.

Cheryl Landwehr

MedStudio

+1 952-807-0415

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.