Stitch PEO Partners With Mindbody Talent To Evolve Workforce Solutions For Healthcare And Enhanced Human Performance

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stitch PEO , the only Professional Employer Organization (PEO) designed exclusively for healthcare providers, has partnered with MindBody Talent , a leading national healthcare recruiting, professional services, and AI innovation company exclusively serving the field of holistic healthcare. This collaboration introduces a tailored approach to talent and workforce optimization, as well as practice business development, reshaping how healthcare providers attract, onboard, and retain top-tier clinical and non-clinical professionals.

The healthcare workforce shortage, projected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to intensify in 2025, continues to strain medical practices nationwide. That challenge is particularly acute within the disciplines of holistic healthcare. With demand for skilled professionals consistently outpacing supply, the challenge extends beyond finding qualified candidates to ensuring long-term employee retention-a burden many healthcare organizations struggle to manage.

“This partnership addresses one of the most critical challenges in healthcare today,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and CEO of Stitch PEO.“By combining the healthcare business growth and recruitment expertise of MindBody Talent with Stitch PEO's comprehensive HR and benefits solutions, we're equipping healthcare practices with the tools they need to attract and retain top talent effectively.”

MindBody Talent specializes in serving leaders in the fields of Functional, Integrative, Personalized, Aesthetic, and Regenerative Medicine. Its clients benefit from a proven track record of innovative workforce strategies and specialized talent acquisition expertise, delivering successful business and hiring outcomes nationwide. To date, MindBody Talent has served holistic healthcare practices in 22 U.S. states.

“Stitch PEO addresses multiple important challenges for us and our clients,” said Robin Stewart, Co-Founder and CEO of MindBody Talent.“Attracting the best clinical and non-clinical talent in a market squeezed by not enough great talent to go around is difficult. So is ensuring that those professionals have optimal work environments after they are on board. The Stitch PEO portfolio of offerings addresses the entire range of those challenges, from better benefits to attract candidates, to seamless practice operations after they're hired. This partnership is a match made in holistic healthcare heaven.”

Leading business development and practice connections for this partnership from the MindBody Talent side is Shane Fedderman, MindBody Talent's Vice President of Practice Success.“Our partnership with Stitch PEO makes our work in achieving practice success for our clients light years easier. It enables me and my team to focus on higher-level issues like growth strategies, new health conditions to address, and new treatment modalities to add to a practice. It's a win-win-win for MindBody Talent, our clients, and their patients.”

