Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dryer Extinguisher (CNC-1070)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and effective way to protect a home laundry room or business laundry facility from a dryer-related fire," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented the DRYER EXTINGUISHER. My design would not only aid in fire detection, but it would also help extinguish any fire that may have started."

The patent-pending invention provides an automated fire extinguisher for use with any conventional clothes dryer. In doing so, it would aid in preventing and/or extinguishing a fire to the laundry area. As a result, it increases safety. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners, commercial laundry facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1070, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

