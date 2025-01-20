Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Unveils Week 3 Of “BBQ Bliss: A Month Of Freebies & Flavor” With A Crispy Chicken Sandwich BOGO Deal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive BOGO Offer: Buy One Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Get One Free – Available Only on Dickey's App and dickeys.com

Dallas, TX, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit continues its BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor celebration with another mouthwatering offer for Week 3. From January 20th to January 26th , guests can enjoy a Buy One Crispy Chicken Sandwich , Get One Free when using the code CHICK at checkout. This delicious deal is available exclusively on and Dickey's app .

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a fan favorite, featuring a perfectly fried chicken filet topped with fresh, crispy pickles and served on a soft bun. Whether you're enjoying it solo or sharing with a friend, this week's BOGO deal is a fantastic way to indulge in one of Dickey's newest offerings.

“We've been thrilled to see such positive feedback from our guests during the first two weeks of BBQ Bliss, and we can't wait to continue the celebration with this tasty Crispy Chicken Sandwich deal,” said Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“The Crispy Chicken Sandwich has quickly become a guest favorite, and we're excited to offer a deal that makes it even easier to share this delicious meal with someone else. It's our way of saying thanks for being part of the Dickey's family!”

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added,“At Dickey's, we're always looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich has been such a hit, and we're excited to offer this BOGO deal to our guests as part of our BBQ Bliss celebration. Whether they're new to the sandwich or already a fan, we know they'll love this offer. It's the perfect way to enjoy great food and great company!”

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, guests simply need to visit or open the Dickey's app , add two Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to their cart, and apply the code CHICK at checkout to receive the free sandwich.

The BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion continues throughout January with new BOGO deals every week. Guests are encouraged to check back each Monday for the latest promotion and enjoy even more delicious deals from Dickey's.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

