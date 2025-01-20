RUBIS: Share Buyback Programme
Date
1/20/2025 12:00:43 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 20 January 2025, 5:45pm
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2024 pursuant to its 22nd resolution and within the terms of the description published in chapter 6 (section 6.2.5) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website ( ) in the section“Investors - Regulated information - Universal Registration Document including the Annual financial Report”, Rubis Management Board has decided to launch a share buyback programme.
Shares acquired under this programme will be retained before being transferred to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
The Company has designated an independent investment services provider to execute this share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as their implementing regulations.
The buyback period is starting on 21 January 2025 and ending on 11 February 2025 at the latest, for a maximum number of 400,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €50 (excluding fees and commissions) per share, i.e., a maximum amount of €20,000,000 (excluding fees and commissions).
| Contact
| RUBIS – Legal Department
| Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
RUBIS: Share buyback programme
