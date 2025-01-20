عربي


Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


1/20/2025 11:45:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 67,895 Ageas shares in the period from 13-01-2025 until 17-01-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
13-01-2025 17,346 805,792 46.45 46.08 46.72
14-01-2025 19,500 914,505 46.90 46.68 47.06
15-01-2025 13,158 626,386 47.60 47.20 47.94
16-01-2025 9,860 473,683 48.04 47.80 48.18
17-01-2025 8,031 390,588 48.64 48.42 48.84
Total 67,895 3,210,953 47.29 46.08 48.84

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,755,606 shares for a total amount of EUR 84,025,230. This corresponds to 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109109393


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

