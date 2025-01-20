Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 67,895 Ageas shares in the period from 13-01-2025 until 17-01-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 13-01-2025 17,346 805,792 46.45 46.08 46.72 14-01-2025 19,500 914,505 46.90 46.68 47.06 15-01-2025 13,158 626,386 47.60 47.20 47.94 16-01-2025 9,860 473,683 48.04 47.80 48.18 17-01-2025 8,031 390,588 48.64 48.42 48.84 Total 67,895 3,210,953 47.29 46.08 48.84

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,755,606 shares for a total amount of EUR 84,025,230. This corresponds to 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

Pdf version of the press release