First Lady Melania Trump Wears American Designer Adam Lippes For Inauguration Ceremony

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First lady Melania is wearing a navy and ivory ensemble by American designer Adam Lippes for today's inauguration ceremony.

The look includes a tailored navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt, and an ivory silk crepe blouse, all designed by Lippes and hand-sewn in New York City.

Statement from Adam Lippes:

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

About Adam Lippes:

Adam Lippes is an independent American fashion designer known for his refined aesthetic, timeless and elegant designs, and impeccable craftsmanship. His work draws inspiration from art, architecture, and interiors, creating a new look for sophisticated American style.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Lippes earned a degree in psychology from Cornell University before starting his career at Ralph Lauren. In 1996, he joined Oscar de la Renta, where he became one of the youngest creative directors at a leading fashion house.

In 2004, Lippes launched his first label, ADAM, initially focusing on luxurious basics. In 2013, the brand became Adam Lippes, distinguished by exquisite tailoring, fine fabrics, artisanal detail, and an understated glamour. The brand quickly became known for creating the finest American sportswear.

With four standalone stores and a global retail presence in leading boutiques and department stores, Adam Lippes continues to define modern American elegance. Throughout his career, Lippes has earned accolades and a loyal following, solidifying his place as a leading voice in fashion. His work has been featured in prominent publications, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and The New York Times, and worn by tastemakers and style icons globally.

