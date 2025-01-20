Inventhelp Inventor Develops Mid Axle Adapter Tool For Buses (CHK-1134)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tool for performing articulated axle work on buses," said an inventor, from Sauk Village, Ill., "so I invented the MID AXLE ADAPTER TOOL. My design would keep the mechanic in a better position while applying an 8:1 multiplier effect for over 400 pounds of pressure."

The patent-pending invention provides improved torque for working on articulated axles of buses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel down to access the articulated axle on a bus. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces stress, strain, frustration, and risk of injury. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics working on articulated axles on charter buses, public transit buses, school buses, and other types of vehicles. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1134, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED