Manamed® Celebrates 10 Years Of Innovation And Excellence

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed LLC, a global leader in orthopedic mobility and post-operative rehabilitation equipment, is thrilled to celebrate its 10-year milestone this year. Over the past decade, ManaMed has revolutionized the field of orthopedics, providing innovative solutions that empower clinicians and patients alike. As we reflect on our journey, we are proud of our achievements and excited about the future.

A Decade of Excellence

Founded in 2015, ManaMed has grown from our humble beginnings in a garage to a powerhouse in the orthopedic industry. Our mission has always been to design, develop, and distribute cutting-edge orthopedic solutions that keep active, high-performing individuals in the game and back on track following injury or surgery.

Our Journey

ManaMed's journey began with a vision to transform the orthopedic recovery landscape. Our founders, driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, set out to create products that would make a real difference in people's lives. From our humble beginnings, we have expanded our product portfolio to include a wide range of orthopedic solutions, each designed with the highest standards of quality and efficacy. We have gone from 1 SKU to nearly 250 in 10 years, secured 10 patents with more pending, 7 510ks, and PDAC letters for 70 of our SKUs.

"At the heart of ManaMed's success is our dedication to innovation. We have consistently introduced groundbreaking products that have set new standards in the industry. Our flagship products, such as the PlasmaFlow®, Kahuna®, and the ManaFlexx® 2, have been game-changers.." Trevor Theriot, Founder, President and CEO.

Community Impact

ManaMed's impact extends far beyond our products. We are proud to have a significant presence in our local community. Through our Hero Appreciation Moments, we honor and support local heroes who make a difference in our community.

Looking Ahead

The next decade promises to be even more exciting, with new products and initiatives that will further solidify our position as a leader in the orthopedic industry. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries and make a positive impact on the lives of millions.

About ManaMed

ManaMed is dedicated to providing innovative recovery solutions that empower clinicians and patients alike. ManaMed is a global leader that designs, develops, and distributes orthopedic solutions that keep active, high-performing people in the game and back-on-track following injury or surgery.

