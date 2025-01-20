EAM Jaishankar Attends Trump Inauguration, Holds Crucial Meetings In Washington

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church in Washington ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald as the 47th President of the United States of America, on Monday.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on the occasion.

On Sunday, the EAM held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya where both ministers took stock of salient issues in bilateral cooperation, including in the political, security, economic, technological, and people-to-people domains.

This was only the second meeting between Jaishankar and Twaya, after the one held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Italy, last November.

The meeting, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reinforced the enduring friendship between India and Japan based on mutual trust, shared values, and commitment to regional stability.

"They expressed satisfaction at the level, range, and pace of exchanges between the two countries. They agreed to maintain strategic communication through frequent dialogue, including Strategic Dialogue and the 2+2 Dialogue of Foreign and Defence Ministers. In this context, EAM extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Iwaya to visit India," read a statement issued by the MEA on Monday.

"On the 40th anniversary of the signing of the first Memorandum of Understanding between India and Japan on Science and Technology cooperation in 1985, the Ministers declared 2025-26 as the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology and Innovation. The Ministers also welcomed efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges, especially in areas of technology, skills, and education," it added.