The Association Of Related Churches Hosts Successful Church Launch Training In Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) hosted a Church Launch Training event on November 12–13 at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. This two-day event brought together more than 100 aspiring planters, pastors, campus leaders, and church staff from across the nation to learn best practices for establishing and growing life-giving churches.

Church of the Highlands, led by pastors Chris and Tammy Hodges, was the perfect setting for the event. As the Association of Related Churches' first church plant back in 2001, the church perfectly embodies the organization's mission and values. Pastor Chris Hodges, a founding leader of ARC, is always willing to share his expertise and guidance with church planters and reflect on his decades of experience building thriving local churches.

Training at the Association of Related Churches' event focused on equipping attendees with essential tools and strategies for church planting success. Participants engaged in sessions on key topics such as recruitment, branding, marketing, funding, leadership, and health. Hollis Thomas, lead pastor of One City Church in Nashville, Tennessee, opened the event with a session titled“Start with Why.” This event emphasized the importance of vision in church planting. Pastor Thomas also shared insights on recruiting strategies to ensure a successful launch.

Jason Laird, pastor of Citizens Church in Franklin, Tennessee, explored the fundamentals of building a church's brand and managing finances effectively. Brad Hampton, pastor of SOCO Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, provided practical advice on creating a strong local marketing presence. Lee Domingue, founder of Kingdom Builders, discussed how pastors and business leaders can collaborate to achieve sustainable financial success. Dr. Andy Yarborough, a psychologist from The Well Clinic, highlighted the importance of holistic health for leaders, ensuring they are emotionally and spiritually equipped for the demands of ministry.

The event also featured sessions on practical church operations such as church governance, led by Amy Roberie of the Association of Related Churches' Launch Team, and the logistics of creating portable yet excellent worship services, presented by Marc Poland, pastor of Discover Church in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The closing session was held by Dino Rizzo, President and Executive Director of ARC, who offered powerful leadership insights and encouraged church planters to stay focused on their mission to bring hope and community to their cities.

The Association of Related Churches' Church Launch Training events provide valuable resources while helping foster a sense of camaraderie among church leaders. While tailored for new church planters, the training also attracts established pastors seeking fresh ideas and proven strategies to enhance their ministries.

The next ARC Launch Training event will take place January 28–29, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional events are also planned throughout 2025 in Washington, D.C., and Carlsbad, California. Registration is available at arcchurches/launch.

The Association of Related Churches remains committed to its vision of seeing a life-giving church in every community. It aims to equip its leaders with all they need to transform lives and build faith-filled environments where people can connect with God and each other.

For more information, visit arcchurches.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

