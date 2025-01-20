Gururgam: Revenue Officials Stage Protest As 'Secret Letter' Alleges Corrupt Practices

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 20 (IANS) The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Gurugram on Monday staged a protest here after a 'secret letter' by the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department claimed that 370 patwaris (revenue officials) across the state are corrupt.

The list also includes 170 private individuals who double up as middlemen-cum-assistants for these officials.

A report in this regard has been sought from respective Deputy Commissioners from across the state within 15 days.

The officials have been accused of taking money from people directly or through middlemen in lieu of getting their work related to partition of land records, land measurement, mutation of property and corrections in land records done in the Revenue Department.

Gurugram district has the maximum number of middlemen (26), who allegedly take money on patwaris' behalf.

"A state-level meeting was held in Jind on Sunday. In the meeting, patwaris and kanungos decided that we will work wearing black armbands next three days across the state. We have also submitted a memorandum in the name of the Chief Minister today through the deputy commissioner for seeking their intervention into the matter," Satpal Patwari, president of Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association, Gurugram, told IANS.

He further said the government has no right to give 'certificates of corruption'.

“The land registration process is already online in the state, and fee is also paid on the E-Disha portal so how we can take bribe? It was an attempt to defame the patwaris and bring disrespect to our profession. We are seeking legal opinion into the matter and proceed further," he added.

A protesting patwari, who is posted in Gurugram, said that "we are facing huge staff crunch and have informed the government to provide strength (in manpower)".

"The government is not paying heed on this but accused us of being corrupt which is not tolerable," he said.