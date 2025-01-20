Shopliftr Unites Digital And Physical Retail With Data-Driven Ad Solutions That Drive Sales And Omnichannel Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The future of retail advertising isn't about choosing between digital or physical - it's about seamlessly integrating both," says Gord Crowson, President & COO at ShopLiftr. "Our bridges this gap by delivering dynamic, personalized content that enhances engagement and translates it into tangible in-store sales, ensuring a unified and impactful consumer journey."

Data-Driven Powers Hyper-Personalization

ShopLiftr's innovation is anchored by North America's largest collection of active trade promotions, processing and refreshing ~200,000 deals monthly from the top 300 US retailers. This vast proprietary database, which accumulated over 1.75 million unique trade promotions in 2024 , powers their dynamic creative ad technology platform. Through sophisticated AI-powered language detection, precise geotargeting, and the ability to ingest first-party data, the platform delivers hyper-personalized, multilingual ad experiences that connect shoppers with local deals in real-time. Each promotion is dynamically injected into ad units, ensuring perfect alignment between digital messaging and in-store offers while maintaining unprecedented targeting accuracy.

Real-Time Dynamic Pricing

As dynamic pricing becomes increasingly adopted by retailers and restaurants to stay competitive, ShopLiftr's platform can adjust pricing on an automatic cadence, ensuring perfect synchronization between digital messaging and in-store offers. This capability is enhanced through trigger-based personalization that adapts content based on weather conditions, time-based factors, and local events. Combined with advanced and predictive targeting, this approach has shown to improve engagement rates by up to 50%, creating an unprecedented level of relevance for consumers.

Seamless Omnichannel Integration

As a retail-agnostic media platform, ShopLiftr transcends traditional advertising boundaries and breaks through walled gardens. The technology renders ads seamlessly across display, video, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) formats - adapting to any size, any screen, anywhere. With programmatic DOOH advertising expected to contribute over a third of OOH ad revenues, ShopLiftr's platform is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

This flexibility extends to in-store digitization, connecting with consumers throughout their shopping journey: from mobile devices on the way to stores, to digital screens in aisles, scrolling shelf banners, and even integration with emerging in-store smart technologies.

Scalable Creative Services for Complex Campaigns

In today's fragmented digital landscape, advertisers grapple with high costs and creative inefficiencies due to the lack of standardization across platforms. Managing ads across multiple channels demands significant time and financial investment, often leading to excessive manual work and resource expenditure.

ShopLiftr's creative services infrastructure eliminates these challenges, efficiently handling complex, large-scale campaigns. For instance, our creative services powered 105 creative variations each week for a West Coast grocery retail group during their 2024 Q4 campaign, supporting 4 banners in 2 languages across 14 flyer versions. This scalability maintains brand consistency and delivers locally relevant content, all while significantly reducing time and cost barriers associated with multi-platform advertising.

Meeting Evolving Consumer Needs

Digital offers have become the go-to method for saving on essential items, with 62% of shoppers using them compared to 55% who engage with traditional in-store sales tactics . This trend aligns perfectly with ShopLiftr's mission, as digital advertising within physical stores is projected to increase by 46% . Retailers that integrate digitally forward strategies into their in-store experiences are more likely to capture consumer dollars. This underscores the critical importance of merging digital and physical retail experiences to meet consumer needs effectively.

With 83.7% of all US retail sales still occurring in physical stores , ShopLiftr's platform bridges a crucial gap in the market, ensuring retailers can seamlessly connect with consumers both online and offline.

Proven Performance Metrics

The platform's effectiveness is validated by impressive performance metrics. Retail partners have experienced up to 29% increases in store traffic and achieved a remarkable 12:1 Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). For instance, a leading frozen food manufacturer saw a 7.7% sales lift and $465k in incremental sales through a national digital shopper marketing campaign executed by ShopLiftr in 2024. These results stem from ShopLiftr's unique ability to create genuine connections between digital engagement and in-store purchases.

Through this comprehensive suite of capabilities, ShopLiftr is defining the future of retail advertising - one where digital engagement seamlessly translates into in-store sales, and where every advertisement is as dynamic as the consumers it targets.

About ShopLiftr:

ShopLiftr, a cutting-edge innovator in digital advertising, fuels in-store sales for brands and retailers with a dynamic, data-driven platform. Our approach renders accurate, personalized , and hyperlocal display, video and digital out-of-home ads in real-time, leveraging our extensive proprietary trade data to engage and inspire consumers.

Powered By Data .

Designed To Inspire .

Purpose-Built To Drive Sales.

