China: 12,000 Humans And Robots Set To Compete In Thrilling 21 Km Marathon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) China is known for its in unconventional ways and eccentric approach but this time, Xi Jinping ruled nation is making headlines after it announced that it will host world's first human-robot marathon. This race marks as to nurture artificial intelligence and robotics development in the country.

When and where world's first human-robot marathon take place?

This unique event will take place in Beijing where robots will be in a faceoff with humans. The half-marathon will witness dozens of humanoid robots challenging 12,000 humans in Daxing district.

| AI robots are entering the public world-with mixed results Human-robot marathon route

Along the 21km (13-mile) marathon route, humans will participate alongside robots. As many as 20 companies will showcase their expertise in robotics development through participation in the race and bring their models for evaluation before the public eye.

Administrative body of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) said, "Some 12,000 humans will take part in the coming race – and running alongside them on the 21km (13-mile) route will be robots from more than 20 companies,” scmp reported.

| AI influencer lists top reveals of CES 2025: AI smart glass, robot vacuum, more How will human-robot marathon winners be selected?

Top three runners of human-robot marathon will be offered prizes, the report said. According to local authorities, humanoids from across the world will participate in the marathon . Companies, research institutes, robotics clubs and universities from across the world would be invited to enter their humanoids in the marathon, E-Town statement said.

| Bollywood love story for real? Meet Aria, AI robot for emotional interaction Rules for participation

The only condition is they



Robots must look like humans

The participating humanoids must have a mechanical structure capable of performing motion actions, like bipedal walking and running.

Robots must not be on wheels.

The humanoids height should be anywhere between 0.5 metres and 2 metres (1.6 feet and 6.5 feet).

The participating humanoids must

Their maximum extension distance, of the participating humanoids, between the hip joint and the sole of the foot should be at least 0.45 metres. Both remote-controlled and fully autonomous humanoids can participate.

Notably, E-Town is a state-level industrial area located in Daxing district. The area features hi-tech industries, like aviation manufacturing and semiconductors and includes multiple industrial parks.