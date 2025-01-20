Two Police Officers Injured As Russian Troops Attack Kupiansk Community With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 20, two officers were in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“At 14:00, in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community, two police officers were injured as a result of an enemy drone munition hit,” the post reads.

A police car was damaged as a result of the strike, the administration added.

As reported, as a result of a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs on the evening of January 19, 14-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds and more than 20 private houses were damaged in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

