Two Police Officers Injured As Russian Troops Attack Kupiansk Community With Drone
Date
1/20/2025 10:10:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 20, two Police officers were injured in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“At 14:00, in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community, two police officers were injured as a result of an enemy drone munition hit,” the post reads.
A police car was damaged as a result of the strike, the administration added.
Read also:
Russia's 2024 offensive in Kharkiv
region: high-ranking officers arrested for failures in defense
As reported, as a result of a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs on the evening of January 19, 14-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds and more than 20 private houses were damaged in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN20012025000193011044ID1109109190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.