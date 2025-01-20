عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Oil Minister, Top Oil Executives


1/20/2025 10:05:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and the CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan. (end)
