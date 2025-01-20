2024 Global Motor Insurance Market Report | Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Global Motor Insurance Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional motor insurance industry. This report provides a detailed outlook of the Global motor insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional motor insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments on the industry. It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Motor Insurance industry. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on property Insurance dynamics in the country.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of the motor insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the motor insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the motor insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading motor insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets. Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Scope



It provides historical values for the global and regional motor Insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2025-29.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional motor Insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029.

.It provides key market trends in the Global Motor Insurance industry. .It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional motor insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional motor insurance industry.

In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Global motor insurance industry.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.

Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional motor insurance industry.

Identify key regulatory developments impacting market growth. Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

Regulatory Trends and Updates

Global Overview

Regional Overview

Distribution Overview

Emerging Trends

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Deals

Market Outlook Appendix

Companies Featured



State Farm

Progressive

PICC

Berkshire Hathaway

Ping An

Tokio Marine

China Pacific

Sompo

China Life

Samsung Fire & Marine

Hyundai Marine & Fire

DB Insurance AXA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900