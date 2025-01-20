7MM Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast Report 2023-2033 - Focus On US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for PsA across the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed incident cases of PsA and a 10-year forecast of diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 18 years and ending at ages 85 years or older) in these markets.

In 2023, there were 45,580 diagnosed incident cases of PsA across the 7MM. The US accounted for the majority of these cases, with 22,124 diagnosed incident cases of PsA in men and women combined, ages 18 years and older. Japan accounted for the fewest cases in 2023, with 341 diagnosed incident cases of PsA. In 2023, there were 1,547,313 diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA across the 7MM. The US accounted for the majority of these cases, with 763,439 diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA in men and women combined, ages 18 years and older.

Japan accounted for the fewest cases in 2023, with 12,063 diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA. Due to the methodology used by the analyst to obtain primary market research (PMR) data, the main driver of growth in the diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA across the 7MM is the overall increase in the diagnosis rate of PsA. Additionally, The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA in the 7MM to population dynamics in each market.

This report also includes an assessment of PsA severity, an analysis of diagnosed prevalent cases by subtype based on the Moll and Wright Criteria, data on prevalent PsA cases with comorbidities, and a forecast of prevalent PsA cases with psoriasis. The epidemiology model will provide additional clinically relevant segmentations, including a forecast for the total prevalent cases (diagnosed and undiagnosed) of PsA.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PsA market.

Quantify patient populations in the global PsA market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for PsA therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

