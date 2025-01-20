Valarie Lynn Somerville Harris Joins Legacy Makers TV To Redefine Healing And Capacity Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valarie Lynn Somerville Harris, founder of the Trauma & Therapy Center of Tennessee, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Valarie introduces her groundbreaking philosophy of capacity management, a revolutionary approach to overcoming burnout and fostering resilience. By focusing on creating sustainable strategies for energy and growth, Valarie equips individuals and organizations with the tools to navigate trauma and lead meaningful lives.“Pain is an invitation to pause, reflect, and grow,” Valarie shares in her episode.Her episode highlights practical methods for addressing trauma and leadership challenges, providing viewers with actionable strategies to transform stress into purpose.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Somerville Harris to inspire audiences with innovative ideas and impactful solutions. Her episode will encourage viewers to rethink self-care and embrace capacity management as a path to growth.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

