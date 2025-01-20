(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Device Development: Microfabrication, Rapid Prototyping, 3D-Printing" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Microfluidics Device Development & Utilization: Microfabrication, Rapid Prototyping & 3D-Printing 2025 brings together researchers and participants from both academia and industry focusing on and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Focus at this conference on development platforms and technologies for microfluidics device development and steps involved in design, testing and production of microfluidics devices across a number of applications areas.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and MPS (microphysiological systems, organs-on-chips).

Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field and offers an excellent venue for business development, marketing and sales opportunities.

Agenda:



Methods for Microfluidics Device Development

Steps Involved in Microfluidics Device Design, Rapid Prototyping, Scale-Up & Manufacturing

Substrates for Microfluidics Devices: Glass, PDMS, etc.

Microfabrication Technologies for Microfluidics Devices Development

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Field Applications of Microfluidics Devices: Research, POCD, MPS Development

Speakers



Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University

Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Georgia Institute of Technology

Mehmet Toner, Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, MGH/Harvard Medical School -- Conference Chairperson Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

