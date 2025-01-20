(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 - 2025 Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the KM market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation. The Report features six leading and contending vendors: KMS Lighthouse, livepro, NICE, Salesforce, Shelf, and Verint Systems.
Knowledge management (KM) solutions are earning users' respect after nearly 40 years of striving to convince organizations of their value. Today's advanced KM platforms, which leverage generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and other AI technologies as core components, are a significant improvement over prior generations. Critical differentiators between earlier KM solutions and current AI-enabled systems include tools that automate the content authoring, maintenance, and expiration processes to considerably reduce the level of manual effort required.
In addition, feature-rich KM platforms use a combination of AI, analytics, and feedback from customers and employees to identify conflicting, at-risk, missing, or outdated information to keep knowledge up-to-date and limit the "garbage in/garbage out" challenge that has been a major impediment to these solutions. While humans still need to oversee these applications, this activity is more manageable and less time-consuming than in the past.
The report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 160+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a KM platform to easily compare the most important features for their organization's success. (Vendor responses have been carefully reviewed and vetted by the team of leading contact center and back-office technology and operations experts during in-depth live product demonstrations.)
The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:
Omnichannel/Multi-Modal Support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI Integration Content Capture, Structure, and Configuration Asset Management Search Customer-Facing Applications Agent-/Employee-Facing Applications Security and Compliance Features Guardrails
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4.Knowledge Management Defined
4.1 Knowledge Management High-Level Functional Components
5. Knowledge Management Market Trends and Challenges
5.1 Knowledge Management Market Trends
5.2 Knowledge Management Market Challenges
6. Knowledge Management Market Innovation
6.1 New Product Features
6.2 Emerging Capabilities
7. AI, KM, and the Contact Center Data Challenge
7.1 Content Structure and Configuration
7.2 Search: Making Content Accessible and Actionable
7.3 Guardrails and Governance
8. KM Elevates the CX and EX to Drive Better Outcomes
8.1 Omnichannel Capabilities
8.2 Self-Service
8.3 Agent Augmentation
9. Knowledge Synthesis: From Acquisition to Application
9.1 Data Acquisition/Authoring
9.2 Review, Revision, and Approval
9.3 Publication and Management
10. High-Level Technical Analysis
10.1 Security and Compliance
10.2 Business Intelligence and Analytics
11. Knowledge Management Market Activity and Projections
12. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape
12.1 Company Snapshot
13. Implementation Analysis
13.1 Integration
14. Knowledge Management Pricing
14.1 Knowledge Management Cloud-Based Pricing
15. Company Reports
15.1 KMS Lighthouse
15.2 livepro
15.3 NICE
15.4 Salesforce
15.5 Shelf
15.6 Verint Systems
