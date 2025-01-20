(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Types of ACP Documents, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. advance care planning solutions market size is expected to reach USD 246.9 billion in 2030 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the fact that the advanced care planning process helps individuals plan their current as well as future decisions related to their medical treatment and place of care. Furthermore, the rising adoption of services and technological software in the healthcare sector is favoring the growth of the healthcare industry.



Some of the key strategies adopted by the organizations include portfolio diversification, product enhancement, and merger and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2019, ADVault announced its partnership with Verato, a cloud-based patient matching firm, expanding secure identity matching so that post-acute care teams and hospitals can access patients' medical records.

The high cost of end-of-life care has drawn scrutiny from patients and their families. At the household level, end-of-life expense imposes a significant financial burden. Advanced care plans help reduce treatment costs for people nearing death who have stopped receiving medication to cure and control their medical condition. End-of-life care includes physical, social, emotional, and spiritual assistance for patients and their family members. The key objective of end-of-life care (also known as comfort care) is to minimize pain and control symptoms to maximize patient comfort, which may include hospital care, supportive care, and palliative care.

U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the services segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 67.3% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for personalized guidance in healthcare decision-making

Based on the type of ACP documents, the medical power of attorney segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to its essential role in designating a trusted individual to make healthcare decisions on behalf of someone incapacitated

Based on end use, the healthcare payers segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 driven by their crucial role in managing costs associated with end-of-life care while ensuring that patients receive appropriate services based on their documented preferences The healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increasing focus on patient-centered care within healthcare settings This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $117.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $246.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market: Component Business Analysis

4.1. Component Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Component Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Component, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Services

4.5. Software

Chapter 5. U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market: Types of ACP Documents Business Analysis

5.1. Types of ACP Documents Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Types of ACP Documents Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Types of ACP Documents, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Living Will

5.5. Medical Power of Attorney

5.6. POLST

5.7. DNR Orders

5.8. Five Wishes

Chapter 6. U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Healthcare Providers

6.5. Healthcare Payers

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles



MyDirectives, Inc.

Iris (Aledade)

Bronson Healthcare

ACP Decisions

Sharp HealthCare.

WiserCare

VyncaCare.

ThoroughCare, Inc.

Honor My Decisions Thanacare

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. Advance Care Planning Solutions Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900