Make-A-Wish International Publishes Groundbreaking Wish Impact Research In Peer-Reviewed Journal

Wish-Granting Interventions Promote Positive Emotions in Both the Short and Long Term in Children with Critical Illnesses and Their Families

Research commissioned on the life-changing impact of wish granting has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Children.

HILVERSUM, IRELAND, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Make-A-Wish International is proud to announce that research it commissioned on the life-changing impact of wish granting has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Children. The article, titled "Wish-Granting Interventions Promote Positive Emotions in Both the Short and Long Term in Children with Critical Illnesses and Their Families," provides robust evidence supporting the profound and lasting benefits of granting wishes to children facing critical illnesses.1

This publication of the article, secured with support from Make-A-Wish Netherlands, marks a significant milestone in Make-A-Wish International's ongoing mission to deepen the understanding and amplify the impact of wish granting worldwide. It is a key component of the organization's Global Theory of Change model, which was developed to identify and analyse the outcomes of wish granting across its global network.

Key Findings from the Research:

1. The study confirms that wish-granting interventions bring profound joy and happiness, with children and their families experiencing peak positive emotions at the moment the wish is granted. These positive emotions remain strong over time, with 80% of children and 81% of parents still feeling them "very much" in the long term

2. Enhanced Well-Being: 92% of wish children reported improved well-being due to their wish experience, and 90% said it helped them look forward to the future.

3. Strengthened Family Bonds: 93% of parents indicated that the wish experience brought their family closer together.

4. Respite for Families: 90% of parents noted that the wish provided much-needed distraction and relief from the challenges of their child's illness.

5. Importance of Wishes: An overwhelming 97% of children and 95% of parents agreed that a wish experience is important for every eligible child with a critical illness.

This landmark study was conducted in partnership with Research for Impact, a Singapore-based firm specializing in social impact evaluation. The findings reinforce the importance of Make-A-Wish International's work and provide evidence-based insights to guide its future initiatives.

Published in the journal Children, this research brings academic validation to the life-changing potential of wish granting. The article highlights the far-reaching benefits for children and their families, establishing wish granting as a transformative intervention that promotes positive emotions and strengthens resilience.

“This research highlights and underscores our long-standing observations: wish granting transcends a mere moment of joy; it generates lasting ripple effects of hope, strength, and joy that endure a lifetime," stated Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. "We are excited to present this compelling evidence to the academic community and the public, and we hope it will galvanize increased support for our mission."

“I have witnessed how a wish can transform not only the child's outlook but also have positive effects on their wellbeing,” said Dr. Kevin Lau, Chairman of Make-A-Wish International's Medical Advisory Committee and Founding Executive Chairman, Trinity Medical Group, Hong Kong.“This research demonstrates the vital role of wish granting as an essential complement to medical treatment.”

For further information on this research and the impact of a wish, see worldwish/theory-of-change/ .

About Research for Impact

Research For Impact (RFI) is a Singapore-based think-tank dedicated to making the behavioural and social sciences accessible, inclusive, and transformative for all. Their multidisciplinary team offers research, monitoring and evaluation, advisory, and capacity-building services to organisations with social purpose goals across diverse sectors, including health, social protection, finance, and community development. RFI combines global experience and technical expertise with a creative, collaborative approach that enables partners to empower themselves through evidence-driven decision-making for policymaking, practice, and advocacy.

1. Roberts, H., Cook, J., Lee, A., Loh, W. K., Teo, N., Yoong, J. S. Y., & Gorter-Stam, M. (2024). Wish-granting interventions promote positive emotions in both the short and long term in children with critical illnesses and their families. Children, 12(1), 47.

