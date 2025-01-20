Tdb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Priority Equity Share
Date
1/20/2025 9:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.21 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.16.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (XTD)
| $0.05000
| Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
| $0.05833
| Record Date:
| January 31, 2025
| Payable Date:
| February 10, 2025
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109109072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.