Tdb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Priority Equity Share


1/20/2025 9:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.21 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.16.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833
Record Date: January 31, 2025
Payable Date: February 10, 2025


