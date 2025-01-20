Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared For Capital Share And Preferred Shares
Date
1/20/2025 9:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
| Distribution Details
|
|
| Capital Share (YCM)
| $0.05000
| Class I Preferred Share
| $0.02500
| Class II Preferred Share
| $0.03125
| Record Date:
| January 31, 2025
| Payable Date:
| February 10, 2025
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109109067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.