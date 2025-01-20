(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nefab Group, UFP Technologies, Reusable Packaging, MJSolpac, and CKDPack Lead the Forecasted $5.8 Billion Industry Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dunnage Packaging Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Raw Material, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dunnage packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. Dunnage Packaging Market Report Highlights

The corrugated plastic segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2024, driven by its lightweight, durable, and protective qualities during transportation.

The automotive segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, which can be attributed to the rising need for protective packaging to ensure the safe transport of automotive parts and components.

The electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand for secure packaging that protects sensitive electronic components. Asia-Pacific dunnage packaging market held the highest revenue share of 34.6% in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization and a booming e-commerce sector Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Dunnage Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Dunnage Packaging Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Dunnage Packaging Market: Raw Material Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Dunnage Packaging Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Corrugated Plastic

4.1.2. Molded Plastic

4.1.3. Aluminum

4.1.4. Steel

4.1.5. Fabric

4.1.6. Corrugated Paper

4.1.7. Wood

4.1.8. Foams

4.1.9. Others

4.2. Dunnage Packaging Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.3. Dunnage Packaging Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3.1. Automotive

4.3.2. Aerospace

4.3.3. Electronics

4.3.4. Food & Beverage

4.3.5. Consumer Durables

4.3.6. Healthcare

4.3.7. Others

Chapter 5. Dunnage Packaging Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Regional Snapshot

5.2. Dunnage Packaging Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia-Pacific

5.6. Central & South America

5.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.2.1. Company Categorization

6.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

6.3.2. Strategy Mapping

6.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Nefab Group

6.4.2. UFP Technologies, Inc.

6.4.3. Reusable Transport Packaging

6.4.4. mjsolpac Ltd.

6.4.5. Ckdpack

6.4.6. GWP Group

6.4.7. Interior Packaging Design, LLC

6.4.8. Packaging Corporation of America

6.4.9. Dunnage Engineering

6.4.10. ORBIS Corporation

