GALT Aerospace Appoints New President And Chief Operations Officer To Drive Growth And Operational Excellence

- John Kohut, CEO and Founder of GALTSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GALT Aerospace, a rapidly growing defense contractor based in San Diego, CA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Webb as its new President and Chief Operations Officer (COO). Dave will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing the Company's operations, as well as driving strategic initiatives that support continued growth and expansion in the market.Dave brings over 30 years of leadership experience in program management and product development for defense companies to GALT. He has worked on numerous programs over the years providing Control Systems, Electronic Warfare, and Radar Hardware to many US Government platforms, to include LPD-17 San Antonio and DDG-1000 Zumwalt Ship Classes, F-35 Lightning II, AH-64 Apache, Standard Missile Family and SPY-6 Family of Radars. He successfully developed high-performing teams and led companies through significant expansion phases by implementing initiatives that streamlined processes, improved productivity, and enhanced customer satisfaction.“Dave will bring a new level of performance to GALT Aerospace's already outstanding team,” said John Kohut, CEO and Founder of GALT.“He is an accomplished leader in product development, production management, and business strategy. As GALT Aerospace is poised to achieve greater levels of capability and performance, I am confident that Dave will be a major contributor to our culture and our success.”“I am excited to join GALT Aerospace and work alongside such a talented group of individuals,” Dave stated.“I look forward to helping further develop its operational capabilities and continuing to build an even stronger foundation for ongoing success.”

