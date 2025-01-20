Kuwait Amir Receives Oil Minister, Top Oil Executives
Date
1/20/2025 9:04:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and the CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan. (end)
aab
MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.