ZHAOWEI Unveils Groundbreaking Dexterous Hand At CES 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2025, held from January 7-10 at the Las Vegas Center, once again solidified its role as the premier global for technological innovation, with ZHAOWEI (Shenzhen ZHAOWEI Machinery & Co., Ltd) making a strong impression. As a leading provider of intelligent robotics and high-performance motor solutions, ZHAOWEI showcased its groundbreaking Dexterous Hand, alongside other pioneering solutions across consumer electronics, automotive, and medical sectors. These innovations reinforced ZHAOWEI's position as a key player in shaping the future of robotics and micro-drive systems.

The exhibition attracted significant attention from some of the most influential leaders in the technology and manufacturing industries. Notably, ZHAOWEI's booth was visited by Seok Woo Nam , Chief Technology Officer of Samsung, as well as senior representatives from Apple, Amazon, TCL, S ony , and F uji . These high-profile visitors underscored the growing importance of ZHAOWEI's innovations and highlighted the company's pivotal role in advancing next-generation technologies.

Key Product Highlights

ZHAOWEI's Dexterous Hand was one of the most talked-about exhibits at CES 2025. Visitors had the opportunity to experience the hand's real-time demonstrations, interacting with its intricate capabilities of visual sensing, tactile perception and remote control. Here is what makes this model a standout:

Advanced Flexibility and Precision



17-20 Degrees of Freedom : Leveraging a sophisticated blend of parallel and linear motors, the product's expansive range of motion makes it capable of handling complex, intricate tasks with exceptional accuracy, which is highly desirable in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Independent Joint Movement : Each joint's autonomy allows for precise, coordinated operations, such as gripping, twisting, and delicate object manipulation with exceptional accuracy. This function is critical for tasks like assembly, surgery, or even handling delicate materials.

Human-like Dexterity



The human-like movement facilitated by the combination of independent finger control and force feedback makes it an ideal solution for environments where human-like interaction with objects is required, such as collaborative robotics in industries or prosthetic devices. This feature enhances its appeal in sectors requiring high adaptability, such as medical robotics, where the ability to perform delicate procedures or handle various instruments with care is crucial.

Compact and Durability



Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for integration into existing robotic systems where space is limited or weight is a concern. This is particularly advantageous for industries that require lightweight solutions without sacrificing performance, such as drones, automation in tight spaces, and wearable robotics. Built to withstand continuous use, the durability and long service life of the Dexterous Hand ensure it delivers long-term value. This is especially important in industries where high-volume, continuous operation is necessary, reducing the need for frequent maintenance or replacements.

"We are proud to have participated in CES 2025 and to have engaged with some of the most influential figures in the global tech landscape," said Li Haizhou , Chairman of ZHAOWEI. "This year's exhibition provided us with an invaluable opportunity to showcase our latest advancements and forge meaningful connections with key stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our efforts in shaping the future of intelligent systems and driving technological progress across multiple sectors."

ZHAOWEI is unwavering in its commitment to sustaining its innovative spirit and expanding its global influence. A key part of the company's growth strategy is its international expansion, with a particular focus on strengthening its presence in the North American market. In July 2024, ZHAOWEI established its fully owned U.S. subsidiary, ZW Drive Inc. This strategic move is designed to enhance the company's service capabilities in North America, meet local market demands more effectively, and foster closer collaboration with customers and partners in the region.

About ZHAOWEI

Founded in 2001, ZHAOWEI specializes in developing advanced micro drive systems. With over two decades of experience in the field of micro drive, ZHAOWEI's expertise not only lies in providing a wide option of high-performance motors but also in developing tailored drive systems for clients' applications. Known for its relentless commitment to innovation and quality, ZHAOWEI partners with global leaders to deliver technologies that drive progress and enhance human life.

