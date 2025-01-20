Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
1/20/2025 9:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
20 January 2025
Announcement No. 4
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank's total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...
Attachments
Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank
Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_20012025
