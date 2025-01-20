Pharmala To Supply Merhavim Mental Health Centre Clinical Trial In Exchange For Full Data License, In Partnership With MAPS Israel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“ PharmAla ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and of LaNeoTM MDMA and derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Merhavim Mental Centre of Beer Yaakov, Israel (“Merhavim”). All data generated in the clinical trial, entitled“MDMA Assisted Psychotherapy for PTSD of Early Sexual Trauma Compared to All Trauma in Adulthood”, will be licensed to PharmAla for regulatory and commercial purposes in exchange for the clinical trial material, which will be provided by PharmAla on a zero-cost basis. MAPS Israel, an Israeli non-profit organization whose mission is to develop psychedelic research and educational programs based in public health, is also a partner to the clinical trial.

“The recent announcement of a cease-fire in the Gaza conflict means that now is the time to work towards healing. We look forward to supporting Merhavim in their clinical trial, which we believe will help patients in Israel, and ultimately worldwide,” said Nicholas Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech.“There is now an incredibly deep and broad set of clinical data proving MDMA's efficacy in the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and PharmAla works day-in and day-out to expand that data with our customers and research partners. However, to the best of our knowledge, this will be the first trial to explicitly examine MDMA's efficacy in the treatment of recent versus aged trauma.”

PharmAla will seek to ship its LaNeo MDMA Clinical Research Materials to Merhavim at the first opportunity, subject to customary regulatory approvals. PharmAla looks forward to additional opportunities to collaborate with MAPS Israel on other research projects.

Researchers can access a tool, offered at , which provides access to drug product quality information, which researchers can examine directly. PharmAla is confident that it can offer research customers rapid support to convert their clinical trial registrations and IRB approvals to the LaNeo MDMA Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control package.

PharmAla will consider discounts in favour of data sharing where appropriate. Qualified researchers may contact ... .

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a“regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

