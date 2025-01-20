Inspired Unveils New, Hybrid Dealer Game, Hardware, Content, Mechanics And Licensed Products At ICE 2025 In Barcelona

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, is excited to showcase its latest offerings at the ICE tradeshow in from January 20-22, 2025. Attendees will experience a comprehensive range of engaging gaming products and solutions at stand 3Q40 in Hall 3.

Hybrid Dealer Takes Center Stage

A highlight of the event will be Inspired's Hybrid Dealer®, a category created by the Company that provides branded table and gameshow content for online play. Hybrid Dealer addresses common challenges associated with live dealer products. With RNG-generated game outcomes, Hybrid Dealer blends the physical and digital elements to provide operators with unprecedented branding and customization options, eliminating the need for studios. The games boast 24/7 scheduled action, with rotating hosts to keep players engaged.

Inspired will unveil its latest addition to its Hybrid Dealer portfolio: Roulette 4 Ball Extra BetTM. This game exemplifies Inspired's commitment to delivering unique experiences through advanced technology, enhancing operator portfolios and player engagement.

Introducing the Vantage Slant Cabinet

Inspired will also showcase the Vantage SlantTM cabinet, which merges the power and performance of the VantageTM cabinet in a compact package. Immersive sound and twin 32” HD screens, creates a comfortable and engaging environment for players. Designed for AGC's and bingo halls, the Vantage Slant is powered by Inspired's state-of-the-art server-based gaming platform.

The cabinet emphasizes performance and compliance while showcasing Inspired's extensive game catalog. It features Inspired's next-generation menu capabilities with smart search and a game recommendation engine, allowing players to quickly find their favorite games.

Expanding iGaming Content and Mechanics

Inspired is set to present an exciting lineup of Interactive content, blending timeless, high-performing, omni-channel classics such as Gold Cash Free SpinsTM, and the award-winning, Golden WinnerTM with recent player favorite hits like Cops 'n' Robbers Bigger Big MoneyTM, and Big Big Fishing FortuneTM. The thrilling Cash Bank mechanic in Big Piggy BankTM and record-breaking Wolf It Up!TM delivers high-action, cash collection gameplay that players adore. Additionally, Inspired will showcase an exclusive preview of upcoming titles, including Reel King Big MoneyTM and Pond LifeTM, along seasonal highlights like Big Big Horsey FortuneTM and Golden Winner Grand ChanceTM, which are perfectly timed to celebrate the horse racing season.

Major Virtual Sports Launches

Inspired will also highlight its major Virtual Sports innovations, including a new partnership with the NHL that has led to the creation of the industry's first branded virtual Hockey product. This development underscores Inspired's commitment to pushing the boundaries of Virtual Sports. Additionally, Inspired will showcase an updated NFL Virtual Sports product, building on the success of the original.

Debuting the Astra B3 Community Party

Another highlight is the debut of Inspired's B3 Astra Community Party £500TM. This latest addition to Inspired's multi-player community portfolio blends exciting gameplay with familiar and loved game titles: Bullion Bars, Party Time, and Win Wall. Housed in Inspired's sleek Prismatic Lo-Boy cabinet, Astra Community Party features a unique community feature, Tombola, that invites all eligible players to join the excitement as the tombola spins toward a shared bonus.

“ICE is the foremost B2B gaming industry event, providing a fantastic opportunity to experience the incredible range of products that define Inspired's mission of 'Winning Entertainment,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired .“We look forward to engaging with both our long-term customers and new partners, sharing and demonstrating the exciting developments and experiences we have planned for 2025 and beyond."

Visitors to ICE 2025 are encouraged to stop by Inspired's booth to explore the impressive lineup and the significant advancements shaping the future of gaming entertainment.

