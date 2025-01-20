Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement
Date
1/20/2025 8:46:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg, 20 January 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13 JANUARY 2025 TO 17 JANUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
| Trading date
| Number of shares purchased
| Purchase price per share
| Total amount of purchases
| Purpose
| Market
| 13/01/2025
| 49
| € 15,4000
| € 754,60
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 15/01/2025
| 132
| € 15,3000
| € 2 019,60
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 16/01/2025
| 200
| € 15,5000
| € 3 100,00
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
| 17/01/2025
| 468
| € 15,2359
| € 7 130,40
| Cancellation or free shares coverage
| Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme's full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings' website
* * *
Regulatory information available on
Investor Relations Contact
Attachment
2025.01.20 Share buyback program - weekly statement
