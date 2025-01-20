Creatio Expands European Reach Through Partnership With NASCI Consulting S.L.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creatio and NASCI Consulting S.I. unite to deliver AI-powered no-code solutions to more organizations in Europe

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has partnered with NASCI Consulting S.L. , an IT specializing in CRM. This partnership enables more organizations across Europe to benefit from a new era of innovation, where composable no-code platforms converge with artificial intelligence (AI), transforming how businesses operate, interact with customers, and accelerate time-to-value.Located in Spain, NASCI Consulting S.L. specializes in IT services within the CRM landscape, focusing on optimizing client efficiency and enhancing people management. These areas address key challenges that many companies face today. The partnership with Creatio aligns seamlessly with NASCI-Consulting's mission, adding a powerful no-code solution to its portfolio to better meet customer needs and drive exceptional result.“Solutions are as diverse as companies themselves. It would be presumptuous to say that there is a perfect application that helps every customer equally. Diversity is therefore the key. This creates trust and trust creates success. That's why I'm delighted to have Creatio as a partner,” said Rafael Blaschke, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NASCI Consulting S.L.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Creatio's AI-native no-code platform is all about enabling organizations to own their automation and replace their legacy systems with new-era automation. By partnering with NASCI Consulting, we're ensuring more businesses in Europe have access to transformative technologies that enhance agility and accelerate results,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About NASCI Consulting S.L.NASCI Consulting was founded 2024 in Alicante, Spain with Europe as the target market. The reason for its foundation was the lack of quality in consulting services experienced by the two founders. Its services focusing on IT-Services in the CRM environment with the goal to optimize the efficiency of its clients as well as on people management to keep employees healthy and committed. That combines the major success factors companies struggling with these days.

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.