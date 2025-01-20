Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)
Date
1/20/2025 8:30:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 17 January 2025 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 136.89 pence (including accrued income), which excludes an amount of 1.375 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 31 January 2025.
Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
MENAFN20012025004107003653ID1109108873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.