NSDC honoured as a Great Place to Work, fostering culture of Excellence

Bengaluru, January 20, 2025- National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has been recognized with the Great Place to Work® Certification for second time in a row, affirming its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture for its employees. Awarded in the Non-Profit and Charity category, this certification reflects NSDC’s continuous dedication to employee satisfaction and organizational excellence.



Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, stated, “This is a testament to NSDC’s core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and impact, which makes it an inspiration for every member of NSDC to excel. We are committed to nurturing an environment that promotes learning, innovation, and equitable opportunities for all.” He also mentioned that NSDC celebrates its identity as a diverse and inclusive community, emphasizing the importance of mutual trust and respect throughout the organisation, which is essential for a productive and rewarding work environment.



The Great Place to Work® is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. In India, the Great Place to Work® collaborates with over 1400 organizations annually, spanning 22 diverse industries. According to its research, exemplary workplaces share attributes such as effective leadership, a consistently positive employee experience, and a commitment to sustainable financial performance.



NSDC has significantly contributed to India’s skilling ecosystem by facilitating the implementation of several successful upskilling initiatives and vocational institutions which have elevated the benchmarks of skilling in India. With more than 40,000 training centres across 750 districts, NSDC successfully placed 9.4 million candidates, trained over 40.19 million candidates, including 18 million women and 12.9 million individuals from urban and rural India. One of the NSDC's most transformative initiatives has been the launch of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) which provides a comprehensive platform integrating skilling, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities.



This latest accolade reinforces NSDC's position as a leader in skill development in the industry and workplace culture in India, paving the way for impactful changes at both grassroots levels and within the professional landscape.





