Kornit Digital Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (Nasdaq: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the“Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand, digital and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, prior to the open. The Company will host an call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, February 12th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit's website, , in the “Investors” section. The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call:

1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263

Israel Toll Free: 1-809-406-247

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:50 pm ET on February 26, 2025.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13751316

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit .

