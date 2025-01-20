Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Insights, Clinical Trials Assessment, Emerging Therapies And Companies Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) virus-pipeline.jpeg" width="300" height="180" alt="Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's,“Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report

.In January 2025:- Janssen Research & Development LLC- The purpose of this study is to assess changes in intrahepatic hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) between baseline and on-treatment liver biopsy in response to JNJ-3989-based combination treatment. The title of protocol reflects the original study design. The study design section is reflecting that the design as of protocol amendment 5 is non-randomized.

.DelveInsight's Hepatitis B Virus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for Hepatitis B Virus treatment.

.The leading Hepatitis B Virus Companies such as Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, and others.

.Promising Hepatitis B Virus Therapies such as Bepirovirsen, BRII-835, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, ABI-4334, RO7565020, and others

Hepatitis B Virus Emerging Drugs Profile

.Bepirovirsen: GSK

Bepirovirsen is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to specifically recognise the RNA that the hepatitis B virus uses to replicate itself in the infected liver cells (hepatocytes) and make the viral antigens (proteins) which facilitate chronicity of the disease by helping to avoid clearance by the immune system. The ASO recruits the liver's own enzymes to eliminate the RNA by digesting it to an inactive form.

.VIR 2218: Vir Biotechnology

VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the company's collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis B Virus Infection.

.AB 729: Arbutus Biopharma

AB-729 is a subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all HBV viral antigens, including hepatitis B surface antigen, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient's immune system to respond to the virus. AB-729 targets hepatocytes using the novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology. AB-729 is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIa randomized, open-label, proof-of-concept clinical trial in combination with ongoing standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide analog therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNα-2a in 40 patients with chronic HBV infection.

.AHB-137: Ausper Biopharma

AHB-137 is an unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with the potential to be a backbone for the functional cure of CHB. In June 2023, AusperBio announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of AHB-137 to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB) aiming for functional cure. AHB-137's highly potent antiviral activity in preclinical studies, along with its favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile, garnered significant attention and recognition. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis B Virus Infection.

Hepatitis B Virus Companies

Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, and others

Hepatitis B Virus Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

.Oral

.Intravenous

.Subcutaneous

.Parenteral

.Topical

Hepatitis B Virus Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

.Recombinant fusion proteins

.Small molecule

.Monoclonal antibody

.Peptide

.Polymer

.Gene therapy

Scope of the Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report

.Coverage- Global

.Hepatitis B Virus Companies- Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Xian Xintong Pharmaceutical Research, Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, PharmaEssentia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Zhimeng Biopharma, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Viravaxx, Aligos Therapeutics, GC Biopharma, Immunocore, Huahui Health, PRISM Pharma, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, Virion Therapeutics, and others.

.Hepatitis B Virus Therapies- Bepirovirsen, BRII-835, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, ABI-4334, RO7565020, and others

.Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

.Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

