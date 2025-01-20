(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dry Fruit Forecast Report by Types, Consumption, Production, and Export Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States dry fruits market is anticipated to witness steady growth, reaching an estimated US$ 4.89 billion by 2033, compared to US$ 3.14 billion in 2024. This growth signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.08% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing consumer demand for healthy snacks, rising awareness of nutritional benefits, and the growing popularity of plant-based diets are key drivers fueling this market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks

The growing focus on health and wellness has fueled demand for nutritious snack options in the U.S. Dry fruits, packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are seen as a healthier alternative to processed snacks. Consumers are drawn to their convenience, portability, and ability to provide sustained energy. The trend of mindful eating and raising awareness about the health benefits of natural foods has further bolstered their popularity. Additionally, dry fruits are widely embraced in fitness circles for boosting energy and aiding post-workout recovery, making them a staple in health-conscious households.

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Diets

The shift toward plant-based eating is another key growth driver in the dry fruits market. Many consumers opt for vegetarian or vegan diets, increasing the demand for plant-derived nutrient sources. Dry fruits, rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, are ideal for meeting these nutritional needs. They are often used as meat substitutes in recipes or as an energy-dense snack. This trend is further supported by the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and ethical concerns, positioning dry fruits as a preferred choice for eco-conscious consumers. In July 2022, Olam Foods announced its first public sustainability targets for its 50,000 acres of almond orchards in Australia and the US.

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retail

The rise of e-commerce platforms has revolutionized the U.S.'s dry fruit market. Consumers now have easy access to a diverse range of dry fruit products, including organic, flavored, and exotic varieties, with the convenience of doorstep delivery. Online platforms often provide detailed product information, reviews, and competitive pricing, encouraging informed purchasing decisions. The availability of subscription services and bulk-buying options has also made it easier for consumers to integrate dry fruits into their daily diets. As e-commerce continues to grow, it is expected further to drive the sales and visibility of dry fruits nationwide. Dry Fruit Segment Analysis

United States Almonds Market

Renowned for their heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, antioxidants, and protein content, almonds resonate with health-aware clients. Their inclusion in diverse cuisines, snacks, and desserts amplifies their reputation. Also, almond milk's upward push as a dairy alternative and the developing need for plant-based proteins contribute to its market percentage. The almond's sustainable cultivation practices in California and competitive marketing emphasizing its fitness benefits have solidified its status as the preferred dry fruit. Almonds, consequently, stand as an iconic and sought-after preference within the numerous American snack panorama. United States Peanuts Consumption Market

As a cost-effective protein supply, peanuts appeal to a large client base. The popularity of peanut butter, a staple in American households, substantially contributes to their market boom. Peanuts also meet the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives, catering to health-conscious and environmentally aware clients. Snack improvements, which include flavored and roasted peanuts, similarly diversify their consumption. The accessibility and adaptability of diverse products and their healthy dietary profile position peanuts as a favored preference, driving their increasing market share. Per capita consumption of peanut butter reached an unprecedented 4.4 pounds in 2023, according to recent data from USDA and the U.S. Census Bureau. Total peanut per capita consumption remains high and stable at 7.7 pounds. United States Almond Production Market

The country's Mediterranean conditions are conducive to almond orchards, ensuring a dependable and abundant yield. Almonds' versatility fuels demand, from snacking to culinary applications and the burgeoning almond milk enterprise. Moreover, sustained efforts in research and technology have more advantageous productiveness and quality. California's dominance as a global almond dealer solidifies its leading position. With a focus on sustainability and effective water control, almond production meets market needs and aligns with environmental consciousness, further securing its preeminent share. United States Cashews Import Market

The prominence of cashew import share is due to their unique flavor profile, culinary versatility, and developing recognition amongst customers. Chews are preferred for their rich, creamy texture and adaptableness in sweet and savory dishes imported from international locations like India, Vietnam, and Brazil. Their presence in snacks, desserts, and plant-based cuisine amplifies their demand. Also, the nutritional benefits, including healthy fat and minerals, contribute to their market share boom. The worldwide supply chain, coupled with a constant quality supply, positions cashews as a favored preference, organizing their leadership in the U.S. dry fruits market. In 2023, the United States imported Cashew nuts, fresh or dried, from Vietnam, Cote d'Ivoire, Brazil, Thailand, and Nigeria. United States Pecans Export Market

As a native American nut, pecans have received an international reputation, particularly in Asia and Europe. Their versatility in sweet and savory dishes and a sturdy advertising approach have broadened their patron appeal. Pecans' dietary benefits, including antioxidants and wholesome fats, align with the growing demand for healthy snacks. With the U.S. being a significant pecan producer, the increasing export share displays the worldwide appreciation for pecans, establishing them as a sought-after and profitable commodity in the dry fruits market. U.S. Dry Fruit Company Profiles include:

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

